Boston weighs solutions for addressing homelessness, tent encampments

Published December 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM MST

The nation is contending with the growing issue of homelessness, made worse by the pandemic, as winter is coming.

In Boston, a tent encampment that grew to hundreds of people over the summer has become a visual flashpoint in the debate over how to address public health concerns and access to housing.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Deborah Becker, a senior correspondent for WBUR, who has been reporting on the site.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A Boston Public Health Commission worker collects a syringe from a puddle on Southampton Street during the clearing out of people living in tents in the "Mass. and Cass" area. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
