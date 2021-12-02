The News Roundup — Domestic

Following South Africa’s initial reports, the omicron variant was detected in the United States. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control are working to impose strict testing requirements for international travelers. But questions have been raise over such measures’ efficacy when Americans traveling abroad are allowed into the country without hesitation.

Despite earlier refusals to cooperate with the House committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, agreed to cooperate. Meadows has revealed that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days earlier than previously thought.

Key races in the 2022 election season are beginning to take shape. Activist Stacey Abrams announced she will run in the Georgia governor’s race. Television’s Dr. Mehmet Oz will run for Senate in Pennsylvania.

