What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.

Vaccination Nation: Omicron And Booster Shots

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published December 2, 2021 at 6:33 AM MST
Dr. Michelle Chester draws the COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, in the Queens borough of New York City.
The first case of the omicron variant has been detected in the United States. A California resident tested positive Monday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, spoke in a White House Press briefing yesterday.

“The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22nd and tested positive on November 29th. The individual is isolating, all close contacts have been contacted and tested and all have tested negative thus far,” Fauci told reporters. 

The omicron variant is raising concerns among public health officials globally. Researchers are determining whether it could be more transmissible than previous versions of the virus and whether our current vaccinations can protect against it.  

In the latest installment of Vaccination Nation, we answer your questions about Omicron, booster shots, and the current stage of the pandemic as we wrap 2021.

