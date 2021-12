The Tyson meatpacking plant has brought thousands of new people to Garden City, Kansas, in the past four decades.

But even as the industry rakes in around $2 billion for the local economy each year, the number of people living in poverty in the rural town has soared.

David Condos of Kansas News Services reports.

