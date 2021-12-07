Amazon notes 'significant recovery' after outage disrupted sites across the internet

Updated December 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM ET

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon, reports "significant recovery" after suffering a major outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access huge portions of the internet, including a broad range of apps.

The outage, which caused slow loading or access failures, began at around 11 a.m. ET and appears to have been largely concentrated along the East Coast, according to the company.

"We have executed a mitigation which is showing significant recovery in the US-EAST-1 Region," an Amazon update said in the afternoon. "We are continuing to closely monitor the health of the network devices and we expect to continue to make progress towards full recovery. We still do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time.

Earlier it explained, "We are seeing impact to multiple [Amazon Web Services] APIs [application programming interfaces] in the US-EAST-1 Region."

AWS is a cloud computing service that allows companies to rent computing, storage and network capabilities, which is why the outage has shut down or slowed access to such a wide variety of sites and apps across the internet.

Users reported problems logging on to not just Amazon's products — Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa AI and Kindle — but also Netflix, Venmo, Disney+, Ring, Roku, Duolingo, Chime, Fidelity Investments and NPR's own news apps.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.