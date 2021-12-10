Columbia University graduate student workers continue strike as school threatens their jobs

Graduate student workers at Columbia University in New York City formed the biggest active strike in the U.S., demanding greater pay and benefits.

Columbia University has extended an offer — but the school is also threatening their jobs if the strike doesn’t end Friday.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Johannah King-Slutzsky, one of the students on strike, about the movement.

