Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to elect new president

Published December 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST

On Sunday, voters in Chile will elect a new president. They have a stark choice between the two remaining candidates in a polarized race.

A populist from the far right, José Antonio Kast, is running against Gabriel Boric, a leftist lawmaker and former student protest leader.

Claudia Heiss, the head of political science at the Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Chile, explains what’s at stake.

