As this year comes to a close, we’re taking some time to remember some of the 800,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in our country.

Erik Madrid died on Jan. 11, 2021, at the age of 50, and Dream Ellen Slack also died in January at 85.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.