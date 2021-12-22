What 'sundown towns,' discriminatory all-white neighborhoods, represent for Black drivers
If a community is not safe for Black travelers, especially after dark, it’s often called a “sundown town.” Now some of these towns are integrating, so does that mean they’re not dangerous for Black travelers?
We revisit a conversation with Candacy Taylor, author of “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America.”
