Ex-President Trump pushes back on anti-vaccine talking points

By Tamara Keith
Published December 24, 2021 at 5:20 AM MST

In multiple recent appearances, former President Donald Trump has been touting COVID vaccines and even pushing back against misinformation. He's earning praise from President Biden.

