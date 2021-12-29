© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Heavy snowfall replenishes Sierra Nevada mountains

Published December 29, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST

Dangerously low snowpack levels in the Sierra Nevada mountains are getting a much-needed boost. Heavy snowfall has also closed highways and even closed down some ski resorts during blizzard conditions.

Officials with the University of California Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall broke the snowiest December record of 179 inches, set in 1970. The record is now more than 200 inches, with three days still to go.

Andrew Schwartz, manager and lead scientist at the Sierra Snow Lab, joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.