© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The future of the frenzied auto market

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published January 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST
A used car dealership is seen in Annapolis, Maryland.
A used car dealership is seen in Annapolis, Maryland.

2021 was a challenging year for the auto industry. A chip shortage and supply chain issues meant that we saw an estimated seven million fewer cars on the market.

And fewer cars means consumers are experiencing a lot of sticker shock. Last year saw record high prices for both new and used cars. In December, used cars cost around 35 percent more than they did at the beginning of 2021.

We take a look at the market today and what it all means for consumers and for the industry in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Michelle Harven