The number of people leaving their jobs has reached an all-time high, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November.

Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, discusses the trend and employers’ effort to reduce workplace burnout.

