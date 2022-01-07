Ryan Phelan: How gene technology can save species on the brink of extinction

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode Reshaping Evolution

What if we could rescue endangered species before they disappear? Biotech entrepreneur Ryan Phelan explores how genetic engineering tools can save species that would otherwise go extinct.

About Ryan Phelan

Ryan Phelan is the cofounder and executive director of Revive & Restore, a wildlife conservation organization that promotes the use of biotechnologies along with standard conservation practices. The goal of Revive & Restore's projects is to enhance biodiversity through new techniques of genetic rescue. They've worked to improve biodiversity in populations of black-footed ferrets, Przewalski's horse, coral, and more.

Previously, she founded and served as the CEO of Direct Medical Knowledge and DNA Direct, both with the goal of empowering health care consumers.

Phelan earned her bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

