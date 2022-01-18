Texas and Beyond: How prepared are U.S. cities for extreme weather?

2021 saw the United States break more temperature records than any other year since 1994, according to a New York Times analysis. Extreme weather was also an unfortunate part of the year. The West dealt with wildfires and Texas suffered through a deadly cold wave.

During the Texas cold wave, more than four million people lost their power, enduring freezing cold temperatures for days. According to updated estimates, the death toll was 246.

It’s safe to say the U.S. is feeling the effects of climate change.

We hear from the mayor of Fort Worth, Texas, and talk about how other big cities in the U.S. are preparing for the worst.

