How foreign policy can shape a presidency

President Biden is considering deploying troops to NATO allies in Eastern Europe as Russia continues to threaten Ukraine. The Biden administration and NATO are pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, discusses how foreign policy issues shape presidencies, and how they can influence a president’s domestic agenda and approval ratings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

