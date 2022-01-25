© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How high school students and counselors feel about SAT going online

Published January 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST

The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT is going all-digital.

The shift for the college admissions exam goes into effect for all U.S. test-takers starting in 2024 and comes as a growing number of schools have made them optional.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with NPR higher education correspondent Elissa Nadworny.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.