Author Art Spiegelman decries school ban of his novel 'Maus' and Holocaust books

Educators in McMinn County, Tennessee, are standing by their ban of a Pultizer Prize-winning graphic novel that tells the tale of Holocaust survival, depicting Nazis as cats and Jews as mice.

Art Spiegelman‘s “Maus” is based on his own parents’ story of surviving the Auschwitz concentration camp and has been included in school curricula since its release in 1980. Many students say the book played a defining role in their understanding of the Holocaust.

McMinn County’s unanimous decision was based on “objectionable language” and a cartoon image including nudity. The book had been assigned as reading for 13 and 14 year-olds.

Host Anthony Brooks discusses the controversy with author Spiegelman.

