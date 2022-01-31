The row over Spotify is not over.

Over the weekend, calls to boycott the streaming service grew after artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell demanded the platform remove their music.

They don’t want their music to be shared in the same space as Spotify’s most popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan’s guests have spread COVID misinformation. And now both he and Spotify are responding. But will it be enough?

Nick Quah is the podcast critic for Vulture.He catches usup on what happened over the weekend and where things stand now?

