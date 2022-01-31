The world’s eyes will once again fall on China at the end of the week. The country is hosting this year’s Winter Olympics – all while battling allegations of human rights violations.

But China itself will be keeping at least some of its attention a continent away – in Africa.

In 2020 alone, China invested $4.2 billion into the continent – that’s double what the United States spent.

Some say it’s providing much-needed infrastructure help. Others think it’s just colonialism by another name.

How did this relationship begin? And what does it mean for both their futures?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5