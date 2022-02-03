The News Roundup — International

Russia and the U.S. continue to send supplies to forces positioned around the Russian border with Ukraine. The U.S. has sent 500 tons of defensive equipment to the region so far. Meanwhile, Russia has sent stores of blood to the border.

The diplomacy surrounding the potential Russia/Ukraine conflict has been fraught. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of trying to goad Russia into conflict. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Moscow this week. He returned from his trip calling Russian demands of NATO reasonable and calling sanctions pointless.

New guidance from U.S. Treasury states that American banks can now transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian reasons without fear of violating U.S. sanctions against the Taliban.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5