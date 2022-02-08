© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Remote work isn't the problem. Working too much is, experts say

Published February 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST

As we head into year three of the pandemic, many workers and their employers remain at odds about the future of work.

Employees who’ve enjoyed working from home are reluctant to return to the office, while their bosses fear extending remote work could reduce productivity.

But some experts say the challenge isn’t how we work or where we work — but that we work too much. Rani Molla, senior data reporter with Vox’s Recode, has been reporting this story and joins us for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.