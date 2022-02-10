New film 'Writing with Fire' spotlights a women-run news service making waves in India

For the full article, click here.

The new film “Writing with Fire” focuses on the Indian news organization Khabar Lahariya (or “Waves of News”).

Run by women of the Dalit or untouchable caste, their Youtube channel now has 550,000 subscribers.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh.

“Writing with Fire” will be released everywhere on demand on March 1. Find it on iTunes. It’s also back in theaters for a limited run.

