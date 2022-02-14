© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Forest Service shoots dozens of stray cows from helicopters

Published February 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST

The U.S. Forest Service shot dozens of stray cows from helicopters on public lands late last week. Those wild, unbranded cows were in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Environmental groups support the move as a way to quickly, efficiently kill cows that are causing environmental damage in that rough terrain. But a ranching association said it was the wrong thing to do and is concerned it’ll condition predators like wolves and waste meat.