How the death of a birth worker illustrates the urgency to record Black history

Claudia Booker lived many lives: teacher, lawyer and staffer in the Carter administration before finding her passion as a doula and midwife. She died in Washington, D.C., in February of 2020.

Those close to her suspect she may have been an early case of COVID-19. Her story, profiled in TIME magazine, highlights some of the Black history lost during the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Janell Ross, a senior correspondent covering race and identities for TIME magazine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.