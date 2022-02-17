© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. join Extremely American podcast host Heath Druzin for a Twitter Spaces conversation on militias in America with Dina Temple-Raston

As Russia/Ukraine tensions mount, eyes turn to the narrow waterway that runs through Turkey

Published February 17, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST

As tensions increase over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, attention turns to the narrow waterway that runs through Turkey where warships can enter the pivotal Black Sea. It’s the crowded Bosporus, where boat traffic rules are carefully spelled out.

NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports on what powers Turkey has over the crowded waters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.