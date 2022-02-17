As Russia/Ukraine tensions mount, eyes turn to the narrow waterway that runs through Turkey

As tensions increase over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, attention turns to the narrow waterway that runs through Turkey where warships can enter the pivotal Black Sea. It’s the crowded Bosporus, where boat traffic rules are carefully spelled out.

