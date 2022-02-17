© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. join Extremely American podcast host Heath Druzin for a Twitter Spaces conversation on militias in America with Dina Temple-Raston

FAA to inspect Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Published February 17, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST

This week the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will inspect and sign off on each Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet instead of allowing Boeing to do it.

And in other aviation news, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson announced he’s resigning at the end of March, mid-way through his 5-year term.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to Wall Street Journal aviation reporter Andrew Tangel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.