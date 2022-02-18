Matteo Cerri: Will humans one day hibernate?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Work, Play, Rest - Part 3.

Bears and squirrels hibernate to survive harsh conditions; why not humans? If we want to travel deep into space or combat deadly diseases, physiologist Matteo Cerri says hibernation might be the key.

About Matteo Cerri

Matteo Cerri is a neurophysiologist and hibernation researcher. His studies focus on methods to induce a state resembling hibernation in non-hibernators, including humans.

Cerri teaches physiology at the University of Bologna in Italy and consults for the European Space Agency and Italian Space Agency.

He received his Ph.D. in Neurophysiology from the University of Bologna. Prior to working in academia, Cerri served as a general medical officer in the Italian Army.

