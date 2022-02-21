© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

MLB lockout deadlines loom as baseball season approaches

Published February 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST

With the Winter Olympics wrapped up, many sports fans are turning their attention to the next big sports season — baseball.

But the big question is whether the season will happen, at least on time. An owner-initiated lockout has created the first work stoppage of professional baseball since the 1994-95 strike.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Chelsea Janes, national baseball writer for The Washington Post, to get the odds on whether Opening Day will happen on March 31.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

