© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. join Extremely American podcast host Heath Druzin for a Twitter Spaces conversation on militias in America with Dina Temple-Raston

This President’s Day, the world watches two of them try to avoid a war in Ukraine

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published February 21, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

This President’s Day, the world is watching two of them try to avoid a war in Ukraine.

Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to hold a summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. 

The White House says the talks proposed by France will only take place if Russia doesnotinvade its neighbor.

The Kremlin says there are no concrete plans for a summit.

Meanwhile, some attacks are still underway – and not just in eastern Ukraine, where ceasefire violations continue to be broken.We talk about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman