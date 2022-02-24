© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Russian invasion of Ukraine

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published February 24, 2022 at 7:25 AM MST
People protest in front of Brandenburg gate against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany.
People protest in front of Brandenburg gate against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany.

Explosions were heard across Ukraine last night, after Russian President Vladmir Putin initiated a full-scale attack on the country. He described it as a “special military operation.”

President Biden has called Russia’s invasion “unprovoked and unjustified.” He’s meeting with his counterparts in the G7 this morning.

Ukraine’s decalred a state of emergency today. It strengthens security at critical infrastructure facilities and will require transportation inspections across the country.

What happens now?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman