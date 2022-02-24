© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Russia's attack on Ukraine means for security in Europe

Published February 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST
People board a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
People board a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion” and accused Russia of “using force to try to rewrite history.”

Ukraine’s government reported airstrikes in several cities and Russian tanks and troops rolling across the border.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with Constanze Stelzenmüller, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.