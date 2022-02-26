© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

People fleeing Ukraine cross into Romania

By Grace Widyatmadja,
Deepa Shivaram
Published February 26, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST
People coming from Ukraine descend from a ferry boat to enter Romania at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing at the Danube river.
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
Since Russia's invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, roughly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled their country. U.S. officials have estimated that the Russian invasion could produce between 1 million and 5 million refugees.

Satellite images show miles of vehicles attempting to cross into nearby Romania at the Siret border crossing. Poland and Slovakia are also bracing to accept refugees from Ukraine.

"In these tragic times, our thoughts are on the Ukrainian people, on all Ukrainian women, men and children, forced to live in terror, innocent and collateral victims of a war they do not understand and did not want," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday.

Conflict in Kyiv intensified overnight into Saturday as Russian forces advanced on the Ukrainian capital. But U.S. officials say Russia has failed to take over any Ukrainian cities so far.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Satellite images show a 4-mile-long traffic jam of people, cars and trucks trying to leave Ukraine and cross into Romania on Friday near the Siret border crossing.
/ Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
/
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Cars wait to cross into Romania at the border crossing in Solotvyno, Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues.
/ Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
/
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
A woman talks on the phone to organize accommodations in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, after having crossed from Ukraine.
/ Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
/
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
Ukrainian women holds her child as they wait to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing point on Friday.
/ Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
/
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainians rest after finally reaching Romania at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing. They are among tens of thousands leaving Ukraine.
/ Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
/
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
Sisters embrace after crossing the border from Ukraine in Siret, Romania, on Friday.
/ Andreea AlexandruAP
/
Andreea AlexandruAP
A family walks away from the war-torn Ukraine and into Romania on Friday.
/ Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
/
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
