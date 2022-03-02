What we heard in the 2022 State of the Union address

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address last night, but he began his speech with an issue outside the U.S:

Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shape the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways, but he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he was met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.

This tone of unity and hope carried over into his calls for the country to come together over COVID.

The President also addressed inflation, taxes, gun control, and immigration.

There were cries to support American products and jobs, and pleas to Republican colleagues to pass stalled items on Biden’s agenda.

