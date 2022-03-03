© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Ukrainians face an increasingly desperate reality as Russian assault intensifies

Published March 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST

Russia’s assault on Ukraine has intensified, with a barrage of rocket attacks on several cities including the capital Kyiv.

At least a million Ukrainians have fled the country and those who stayed face an increasingly precarious situation.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Sudarsan Raghavan, a correspondent at large for The Washington Post.

