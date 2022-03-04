Iowa joins trend of Republican-led states banning transgender girls and women from female sports

Iowa has become the 11th state to ban transgender girls and women from female sports.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill Thursday that went into effect immediately. It means student-athletes in K-12 schools and colleges in Iowa are no longer allowed to compete in sports according to their gender identity.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Iowa Public Radio reporter Grant Gerlock.

