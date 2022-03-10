A no-fly zone over Ukraine heightens the risk of a nuclear conflict with Russia

There are a number of calls for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. NATO has rejected the idea because it comes with significant risks.

Joshua Pollack, a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey and the editor of the Nonproliferation Review, says one of those risks is a nuclear conflict with Russia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.