Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional appeal to Congress for even more aid.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed a spending package that included nearly $14 billion for Ukraine.

But he’s repeatedly refused to send more warplanes to the country – or to establish a no-fly zone above it.

We talk about what the options are for the U.S. government in this situation with Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith.

