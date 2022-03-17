© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Fintan O&#8217;Toole on Ukraine, national identity, and Irish history

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published March 17, 2022 at 8:15 AM MDT
(Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
Almost a month ago, Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. It’s the largest military operation in Europe since the end of World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied Ukrainian sovereignty, even writing in an essay last year that Ukrainians and Russians are one people. It’s clear that the war in Ukraine is a war on Ukrainian national identity, and this isn’t a new concept, particularly in Europe.

In his latest book, “We Don’t Know Ourselves,” award-winning Irish Times journalist Fintan O’Toole tells the history of modern Ireland and the ways that Ireland’s national identity has changed throughout the decades.

Arfie Ghedi