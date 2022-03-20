© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Sunday Puzzle: Put your tie on

By Will Shortz
Published March 20, 2022 at 6:05 AM MDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase whose first syllable is "tie" — in any spelling.

Ex. Very small --> Tiny
1. Neat
2. Violent storm in the western Pacific
3. Disease that causes a high fever
4. Method of giving in the Mormon Church
5. Pre-Olympian god, in Greek myth
6. Hobbes, in "Calvin & Hobbes"
7. President between Harrison and Polk
8. Heavyweight champ Mike
9. New Testament book before Philemon
10. Passenger ship that sank in 1912
11. Popular pain reliever
12. Capital of Taiwan
13. Its capital is Bangkok
14. Fort in the American Revolution
15. River of Rome
16. Hippie t-shirt technique
17. Korean martial art

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Tyler Hinman, of San Francisco. He's the reigning champion of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, which is coming up again on April 1-3. Think of two four-letter words that complete the phrase "___ in the ___." Move the first letter of the second word to the start of the first word. You'll get two synonyms. What are they?

Challenge answer: Hole in the wall --> Whole, All

Winner: Daniel Stutzman of Harrisburg, Pa.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge is based on an idea by listener Jeff Lande, of Minneapolis. If a BOY is 5,839, and a COW is 6,874, how much is a FISH?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 24, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
