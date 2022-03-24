The News Roundup — International

Ukrainian forces have kept Russian troops out of Kyiv this week, according to defense officials. Hundreds of miles away in Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 100,000 Ukrainians are trapped, facing a devastating attack by Russian forces.

After receiving a sentence of more than nine years in prison, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released a statement calling on his supporters to take action against President Vladimir Putin’s regime of “war criminals.”

The Taliban suddenly reversed its decision to open high schools for girls, just days after announcing plans to reopen all schools — including girls’ high schools.

