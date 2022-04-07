The News Roundup — International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the town of Bucha to witness the aftermath of gruesome acts perpetuated by Russian troops in the area. Ukrainian officials have concluded that enemy soldiers tortured captured Ukrainians in the area.

Pakistan is facing a constitutional crisis. Its courts are set to decide if the country’s prime minister, Imran Khan, had the power to dissolve parliament as he was facing a vote of no confidence.

France is heading to the polls soon for its presidential election. The incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, is leading his far right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

We cover the most important topics from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

