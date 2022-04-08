© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Exploring the origins of the Milky Way galaxy

Published April 8, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT
A tent is seen between trees as the Milky Way appears in the sky in the Uruguayan countryside some 185 km north of Montevideo near Capilla del Sauce, Florida Department, on Feb. 5, 2021. (Mariana Suarez/AFP via Getty Images)
You may be familiar with the interstellar voyages of the crew in the classic TV show “Star Trek.” But here on planet Earth, scientists are exploring the full scope and origins of our own galaxy — the Milky Way.

A new analysis from two astronomers at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany gives us a better understanding of the Milky Way’s dramatic early years.

Astronomer Hans-Walter Rix, director at the institute, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

