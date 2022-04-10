Sunday Puzzle: W first and last, it's the law

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase starting and ending with the letter W.

Ex. Three-letter word meaning "Amazing!" --> WOW

1. [Fill in the blank:] Black ___ spider

2. Capital of Poland

3. Tree that may be "weeping"

4. Perk of an executive's office

5. Separate out, as by sifting

6. President Wilson

7. Artist Homer

8. Opposite of deposit, as at a bank

9. "I, [so-and-so], take you [so-and-so], to be my lawfully wedded wife ...," etc. (2 wds.)

10. Small cart for carrying loads in a garden

11. Group that demolishes buildings

12. Sigh of relief when you finish a tough puzzle

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Greg Van Mechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name two well-known celebrities of the past who had the same six-letter first names and the same initial in their last names. What follows that initial in one of the last names is a criminal activity. And what follows that initial in the other name is the result of that criminal activity. What celebrities are these?

Challenge answer: Johnny Carson and Johnny Cash (ARSON --> ASH)

Winner: Eric Houston of Miamisburg, Ohio

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ari Ofsevit, of Boston. Think of a 5-letter word with an "L" that is pronounced. Add a letter at the start to get a 6-letter word in which the "L" is silent. Then add a new letter in the fifth position to get a 7-letter word in which the "L" is pronounced again. What words are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 14th, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.