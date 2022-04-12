How Philadelphia restaurant owners feel about city's decision to reinstate mask mandate next week

© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Published April 12, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Ben Fileccia of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association about concerns he’s heard from restaurant owners and hotel operators about the city’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate inside public buildings starting on April 18 because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

