Why MIT is bringing back standardized tests for admissions

Published April 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT
A student looks at questions during a college test preparation class. (Alex Brandon/AP)
More than three-quarters of four-year colleges and universities no longer require students to take the SAT or the ACT. But the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently announced that it is heading in a different direction and bringing back testing requirements.

Stu Schmill, MIT’s dean of admissions and student financial services, explains the decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.