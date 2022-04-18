© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here&#8217;s where and why the gender wage gap is closing

WAMU 88.5 | By Jonquilyn Hill
Published April 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT
People work at computers in the community space.
People work at computers in the community space.

When it comes to women succeeding in the workforce, there’s a lot to talk about.

The “She-cession,burnout, and, of course, wages.

Despite all of that, there is some progress in the way of gender pay parity. New analysis from Pew Research Center found that the wage gap is closing in 22 metropolitan areas. In fact, in some cities, women are out-earning their male counterparts:

The New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles metropolitan areas are among the cities where young women are earning the most relative to young men. In both the New York and Washington metro areas, young women earn 102% of what young men earn when examining median annual earnings among full-time, year-round workers.

 

null

What’s the state of the gender wage gap? And who is it closing for?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Jonquilyn Hill