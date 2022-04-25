© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will 'Raise the Roof' with their first tour in 13 years

Published April 25, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. (David McClister)
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with musicians Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

The pair will embark on their first tour together in 13 years supporting their album “Raise the Roof,” which they released in November.

Find tour dates here.

Watch on YouTube.

Correction: An earlier version of this headline misspelled Alison Krauss’s first name. The story has been updated. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

