The science behind preventing the next mass shooting

There have been more than 170 mass shootings in the first four months of 2022. Incidents near a public school in Washington D.C. and on the New York City subway last month have the public concerned about safety in shared spaces.

An emerging field of research called behavioral threat assessment is being used to prevent mass shootings before they occur. RussellPalarea is a threat assessment expert and operational psychologist who’s worked in the field for decades.

“Threat assessment is a multi-disciplinary process,” he told 1A producer Chris Remington. “The most effective way to approach these cases is through a community-based program that will tie in the schools, major employer areas in the area, social services, and mental health professionals. They will meet as a team to discuss concerning cases.”

Mark Follman’s new book “Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America” examines the decades of historical research developed by the FBI and Secret Service to understand why and how mass shootings happen.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5