A survivor shares her experience at a Native American boarding school

Survivors of Native American boarding schools testified last week in Washington that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in those institutions.

Survivor Ramona Charette Klein, a retired educator and an enrolled member of the Turtle Band of Chippewa in Belcourt, North Dakota, spoke to us about her traumatic experience in one of those schools.

